Blake Lively back on Instagram

Actress Blake Lively is back on Instagram after wiping her feed completely and unfollowing everyone on her list including her husband and actor Ryan Reynolds. The actress shared a new photograph of herself on Friday, added her old photographs and resumed following Reynolds, reports usmagazine.com.

"Re-uploading my page and loving this excuse to post this outfit from last month that I forgot to post the next day," she captioned the image of herself in which she is seen wearing a black-and-white dress and tan coat.

"Because after a couple days it's strange to post, like you're hung up on how awesome you were two days ago. Which highlights how lame you are now by comparison to how cool you were when you wore that amazing outfit. So you wait a week or so for a #tbt. But then you realise it's way too soon for a #tbt, what were you thinking? You should have just posted the next day! What are you going to do now? You can't let that outfit go unposted."

She added: "And then you realise something even more important -- you've lost your cool entirely. Thanks social media. You've officially taken my chill." Lively took down all of her Instagram posts on May 1 and unfollowed everyone except 28 women named Emily Nelson as part of the promotional campaign for her upcoming movie titled "A Simple Favor".

Edited by mid-day online with inputs from IANS