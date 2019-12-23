Blakk Tatted Explains New Orleans Music, Tragedy and Success

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Blakk Tatted was born & raised in New Orleans, La. Making music with his heavy accent and charming ways it's safe to say blakk is a "City Boy". Repping New Orleans no matter where he goes. Just like anybody from the N.O you can hear him saying "I love my city"! You will catch him drinking daiquiris, eating crawfish, and hanging with his friends down on bourbon.

The people of New Orleans is what Blakk Tatted describes is the best part of his New Orleans Culture! Blakk says no matter where he goes or where he ends up in life he'll always be "Soo New Orleans". Everything from jazz and bounce music New Orleans has, which is one of the reasons Blakk Tatted created viral dance "Dip" and song "Dip". One thing that blakk always seems to recall is when his city was unfortunately wiped out by one of the worse hurricanes, hurricane katrina.

Blakk himself, can remember like yesterday how he didn't recognize the very city he loved & grew up in all his life. Houses were under water, families were split apart, bodies laid lifeless and the place Blakk called home was nothing short of destroyed. But, that wasn't the last of the city, it was only the beginning, Blakk said New Orleans being so strong, a city of hope, love, and unity is the only thing to explain why they pulled it together and started from the beginning to rebuilt everything from the ground up. Blakk Tatted say "If you come to my city you won't even be able to see what we've been through". Now New Orleans is better and stronger than ever. Houses have been rebuilt, businesses have been rebuilt, and families have been reunited. Thinking back and seeing what the people of New Orleans went through and shake back as fast as New Orleans did is amazing.

