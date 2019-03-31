Blast damages CRPF vehicle on Srinagar highway

national

Nobody was reported injured in the accident. Pic/ANI

An explosion destroyed a car on the Jammu-Srinagar highway in Jammu and Kashmir's Banihal district on Saturday, sparking panic and slightly damaging one of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) vehicles moving as part of a convoy, authorities said.

The police said the explosion occurred inside a private car in Tethar area around 10.30 am. "The explosion appears to have been caused by a gas cylinder inside the car, but this is based on preliminary examination of the car's wreckage," police said.

The CRPF said the blast took place when its convoy was on the move on the highway. "The car caught fire and slight damage was caused to the rear of one of the CRPF vehicles. No injuries were caused to CRPF personnel. The incident is being investigated," the CRPF said.

Police said that the car driver had escaped. Officials said a hunt had been launched to arrest him. On February 14, a suicide bomber devastated a CRPF vehicle at Pulwama, killing 40 troopers.

