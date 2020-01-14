Blast From The Past: Janhvi Kapoor shares a throwback picture of Anil Kapoor and Boney Kapoor from 1980

Janhvi Kapoor shared a throwback picture of father Boney Kapoor and uncle Anil Kapoor from the set of Hum Paanch (1980) to mark its four decades. The film was Boney's maiden production, and Anil made a cameo in the drama, starring Sanjeev Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty, Naseeruddin Shah, and Raj Babbar. This South remake roared at the box office.

But despite being one of the biggest hits of that year, it's unfortunate this drama isn't talked about as much as it ought to be today. That was the time when Anil Kapoor was yet to start his career in Hindi Cinema and Naseeruddin Shah was on the brink of popularity. It was quite an impressive casting coup.

This black-and-white picture is a treat for all the fans of the movie and a surprise for the Millennial. We wonder how the Kapoor brothers look back at such a long and inspiring journey. Even after four decades, Anil Kapoor's aura and energy remain unmatched and unparalleled.

Well, here's some blast from the past:

Coming to Janhvi, she will soon be collaborating with Boney Kapoor for a film and this is one outing we are really looking forward to. Apart from this, the Dhadak actress has multiple films in her Kitty right now. Her first release of the year would be Gunjan Saxena, releasing on March 13, followed by Roohi Afzana, opening on April 17. Also in line are films like Dostana 2, Takht, and Mr. Lele, releasing on January 1, 2021.

