Blast From The Past: Meet Radhika Apte from the sets of her first film

Radhika Apte is one of the very well known actresses in the industry and has always given something to take away in every movie she has ever done. The actress has always acted in unique concepts and always taken the audiences by total awe. Radhika has carved a special place in the industry and people's hearts.

Taking to her Instagram account, she wrote- From the very first film I ever did! It seems the actor was in the mood to give some nostalgic rush to all her fans and it's surely a treat for them.

The picture is a still from her very first movie, Gho Mala Asla Hava and Radhika never stopped ever since the start and the success graph is seen in the upward direction ever since. The actress has even given some of the most memorable performances like Ghoul, Sacred Games, Lust Stories, Padman, Bazaar, Andhadhun, Wedding Guest, Liberate, Shantaram. All the characters have been appreciated heavily by the audience and the actress has a box full of healthy servings to choose from.

After Andhadhun, Radhika will now be seen essaying the role of a spy, in Apple Tv's upcoming project titled Shantaram. With her unconventional and very niche choice of roles, Radhika is surely winning across all the platforms with her talent and artistry.

On the work front, Radhika Apte will be next seen in the film, Raat Akeli Hai, alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui for which the actress has already finished the first schedule shoot in Lucknow. Fans can’t wait to see what she has to offer with these new exciting projects and roles.

