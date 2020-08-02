Blast from the past! Now theatres in India too will re-release blockbusters?

Taking a cue from countries that have resumed operations of theatrical screenings amid the pandemic, Indian production houses will also screen their previous blockbusters to lure viewers back to cinema halls.

A trade source tells mid-day, "Some multiplexes and single screen owners are in talks with distributors and studios like Warner Bros India, Yash Raj Films, and Reliance Entertainment, among others, to showcase their blockbusters."

Devang Sampath from Cinepolis says that with the Indian audience comprising viewers of Indian and international content, they have a large slate to play with. "For the first two weeks, Cinepolis plans to screen 3D films like Avatar, Gravity, and Titanic, and Oscar-winning movies. Regional films will also be aired in accordance with each state," he says, adding that a survey conducted by their team has revealed that 86 per cent of moviegoers are eager to visit theatres. "Once we decide which titles we want to play, we will work on acquiring the rights."



Still from Golmaal 3

Exhibitor Akshaye Rathi, who runs 17 single-screens across Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, adds, "Single screens have been at the forefront of these conversations. Reliance has Rohit Shetty-movies like Golmaal 3 and 4, Singham, and Simmba. Warner Bros has gone a step ahead and created interesting packages and catalogues where the best of their comedies and action films can be sent to the exhibitors. The idea is to rebuild the habit of watching movies at theatres and earn the confidence of our audiences."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news