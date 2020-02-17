Blast From The Past: This was what Salman Khan had to say about awards

Salman Khan is seldom seen at Bollywood award functions and in a recent clip that has gone viral on social media, the actor, all the way back from the late 90s could be seen slamming these ceremonies! And this isn't the first time that the actor has dissed these award ceremonies. Even on Koffee With Karan Season 4, when he graced Karan Johar's couch for the first time in 2013, when the host asked him about his take on awards, he said he believed in rewards.

Now, coming to the video, the clip has been on YouTube for years but has somehow resurfaced after the debate that happened on social media over the winners of the recently concluded 65th Filmfare Awards. It's from the sets of Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya where the actor can be seen interacting with a group of journalists and giving his take on the award functions.

He said these magazines that organise these award ceremonies are running on their strength, and he has no interest in sitting there for hours wearing a suit and waiting for his turn to collect his award. He said he would accept a National Award if it's ever given. There are a lot of other statements that only reflect how his stand on these functions happens to be. Watch the video posted by a user on Twitter:

"People who don't have confidence in themselves they want awards. I'll take a national award that's prestigious but who cares about @filmfare jin logon ka magazine bhi hamare dum par chalta hai".-@BeingSalmanKhan #SalmanKhan #BoycottFilmFare @jiteshpillaai #FilmfareAward2020 pic.twitter.com/7Vi95WOA5A — Sardar Singh (@iSKsCombat_) February 16, 2020

However, there were some users who questioned his decision to perform at this year's Filmfare Awards. Well, the debate on social media always keeps going on. On the work front, Salman Khan has films like Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Kick 2, and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali coming up.

