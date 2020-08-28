Blast from the Past: When Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta recreated the Pretty Woman poster

Clearly the lockdown has allowed all Bollywood celebrities to look back and savour the moments they have enjoyed in their careers. This could be called the season of throwbacks. Preity Zinta has joined the bandwagon too. Taking to her Instagram account, she shared a picture with Shah Rukh Khan where the duo could be seen having fun.

Khan and Zinta recreated the poster of the Hollywood film, Pretty Woman, and nearly nailed the imitation. This is what the actress wrote as her caption- "Look what I found in my old pictures @iamsrk. Don't ask me how I have this ... I just do."(sic)

Have a look right here:

Zinta began her career with Khan in 1998 with Mani Ratnam's Dil Se. She went on to do films like Kal Ho Naa Ho, Veer-Zaara, and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna with him. Apart from these films, the actress is also known for films like Sangharsh, Kya Kehna, Chori Chori Chupke Chupke, Koi Mil Gaya, Lakshya, Salaam Namaste, and Jaan-E-Mann.

She tied the knot with Gene Goodenough in 2016 and keeps sharing pictures and videos with him on her Instagram account. In 2008, she veered into the space of entrepreneurship and became the co-owner of the IPL team, Kings XI Punjab.

