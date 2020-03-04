Blast from the past

Nostalgic about the good old days? Here’s how you can look back at those glorious days with like-minded folk. Head to these film screenings with an ’80s line-up this month. It begins with Do The Right Thing.

On March 4, 8.30 pm

At Adagio, Rukhsana Manor, 237 B, Chapel Road, Ranwar, Bandra West.

Call 9619962969

Log on to www.insider.in

Cost Rs 300 onwards

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates