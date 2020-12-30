Blast at Yemen Aden Airport after new government members lands

Smoke billows at the Aden Airport on December 30, 2020, after explosions rocked the Yemeni airport shortly after the arrival of a plane carrying members of a new unity government. Pic/AFP

A huge blast and gunfire were heard at Yemen's Aden airport after a plane carrying the new government members landed on Wednesday, Al Arabiya reported.

The mortar shell attack on the airport killed and wounded several people.

However, Yemeni government ministers have not been harmed in the attack, Al Arabiya reported.

