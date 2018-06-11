Blast outside Kabul government ministry, casualties feared
"An explosion happened at the exit gate of the ministry," Daud Naimi, spokesman for the Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development, told AFP
Casualites are feared after a blast outside a government ministry in Kabul on Monday as employees were leaving their offices early for Ramadan.
"An explosion happened at the exit gate of the ministry," Daud Naimi, spokesman for the Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development, told AFP.
At least five people were wounded, he said, but that could not be immediately verified.
