Blast occurs on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway

Local residents witnessed the blast and cops immediately rushed to the spot

Pic courtesy/ Hanif Patel

After the Pulwama terror attack in Kashmir, a blast was reported on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway on Wednesday. Around ten local residents in the morning witnessed the blast that occurred on the Highway. Police rushed to the spot immediately after the incident took place. The security forces across the country have been asked to stay on high alert after the Pulwama terror attack which killed around 45 CRPF soldiers recently.

Following the blast incident on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway, the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS0, Local crime branch and Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) officials approached the spot. Police found some suspected chemical substances at the site. After the forensic team was summoned, they collected samples from the spot and sent it to FSL for chemical analysis.

According to sources, three to four bikers were spotted at the time of the blast and soon after the incident, they fled the spot. However, the bikers are currently being hunted.

