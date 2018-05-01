Blasts kill children, journalists in Kandahar
The attack, claimed by the Islamic State group, was condemned internationally by groups including the UN and the European Union, and spurred an outpouring of grief among Afghan journalists
Ten journalists were among dozens killed in multiple attacks across Afghanistan, in the deadliest day for the country's media since 2001. Two suicide blasts in Kabul killed 25 people, including nine journalists, in what Reporters Without Borders said was the most lethal single attack on the media since the fall of the Taliban.
Kabul police spokesman Hashmat Stanikzai said the second explosion came minutes after the first and targeted reporters at the scene. "The bomber disguised himself as a journalist and detonated himself among the crowd," he said. The interior ministry confirmed the number of deaths and said 49 people had been wounded amid fears the toll could rise.
In a third attack 11 children were killed and 16 people wounded, including foreign and Afghan security force members, when a suicide attacker exploded his bomb-laden car near a convoy in Kandahar, officials said. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for that attack, which brought the total number of people killed across the country to 37.
AFP, BBC scribes among killed
Agence France-Presse said the news agency's chief photographer in Kabul, Shah Marai, was among those killed. AFP said Marai died in a blast that struck journalists who had rushed to the scene of the earlier suicide attack. Ahmad Shah, a BBC reporter, was shot dead in a separate incident in Khost province, near the border with Pakistan.
35 militants killed in joint US-Afghan ops
At least 35 militants have been killed and 40 others wounded during the joint operations conducted by the Afghan and US forces in Afghanistan's northern Balkh province. The US forces carried out airstrikes on Taliban positions during the Walid-5 operations in support of the Afghan armed forces, Khaama Press, reported citing the Afghan Military, as saying.
