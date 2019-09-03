Search

Navi Mumbai: Massive fire breaks out at ONGC plant in Uran; 4 killed

Updated: Sep 03, 2019, 11:14 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Neighbouring areas within one to two kilometres of Uran have been cordoned off

Pic/Anuraag Kamble

Four persons were killed and multiple casualties have been reported in a massive fire that broke out in the oil and gas processing unit of the state-run ONGC plant at Uran in Navi Mumbai early Tuesday morning. The fire brigade has reached the spot and the fire has been doused.

Residents staying near the plant have been asked to evacuate the town. Areas within the proximity of one to two kilometres of the plant in Uran have been cordoned off by the police. The ONGC has tweeted briefing about the situation, informing that the fire and crisis management teams immediately "pressed' to action and brought the situation under control.

The state-run oil and gas processing unit also tweeted informing that oil processing has not been affected and the gas has been diverted to a plant in Hazira in Gujarat.

 

