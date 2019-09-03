Navi Mumbai: Massive fire breaks out at ONGC plant in Uran; 4 killed

mumbai

Neighbouring areas within one to two kilometres of Uran have been cordoned off

Pic/Anuraag Kamble

Four persons were killed and multiple casualties have been reported in a massive fire that broke out in the oil and gas processing unit of the state-run ONGC plant at Uran in Navi Mumbai early Tuesday morning. The fire brigade has reached the spot and the fire has been doused.

ONGC: A fire broke out in storm water drainage, today morning in Uran oil & gas processing plant. ONGC fire services & crisis management team immediately pressed into action. Fire is being contained. No impact on Oil processing. Gas diverted to Hazira Plant. #Maharashtra https://t.co/co3OoHhOjP — ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2019

Residents staying near the plant have been asked to evacuate the town. Areas within the proximity of one to two kilometres of the plant in Uran have been cordoned off by the police. The ONGC has tweeted briefing about the situation, informing that the fire and crisis management teams immediately "pressed' to action and brought the situation under control.

Fire broke out in storm water drainage in Uran Plant early morning successfully doused within two hours by fire fighting team. #ONGC ’s robust crisis mitigation preparedness helped put off this major fire in a very short time. @PetroleumMin @PTI_News @pallab_ongc @ANI @CMD_ONGC — ONGC (@ONGC_) September 3, 2019

The state-run oil and gas processing unit also tweeted informing that oil processing has not been affected and the gas has been diverted to a plant in Hazira in Gujarat.

A fire broke out in storm water drainage early morning 2day in Uran oil & gas processing plant.ONGC fire services & crisis managemnt team immediately pressed in2 action. Fire is being contained. No impact on Oil processing.Gas diverted to Hazira Plant. Situation is being assessed — ONGC (@ONGC_) September 3, 2019

