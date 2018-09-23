Blessed to have a sister like you, says PV Sindhu on sister's birthday

badminton

PV Sindhu and elder sister Divya

India's star shuttler PV Sindhu celebrated her elder sister Divya's birthday with this sweet post on social media. The Rio Olympics silver medal-winning shuttler posted this picture on Instagram and wrote: "Dear sister, together we have shared... our joys and sorrows, and so much more... I may not say it often, but I want you to know... I am so blessed to have a sister like you. Here's wishing you a happy birthday and hope you a wonderful year ahead....love you lots #sisterlove#sisterforlife#happybirthday." Cute, na?

PV Sindhu is an Indian professional badminton player. She became the first Indian woman to win an Olympic silver medal, and one of the two Indian badminton players to ever win an Olympic medal – other being Saina Nehwal. Sindhu won silver in Women's singles at Commonwealth Games 2018 . She was also a silver medalist at the 2017 BWF World Championships and 2018 BWF World Championships consecutively.

Pusarla Venkata Sindhu was born in Hyderabad to P. V. Ramana and P. Vijaya. Both her parents have been national level volleyball players. Her father, Ramana, who was a member of the Indian volleyball team that won the bronze medal in 1986 Seoul Asian Games, received the Arjuna Award in 2000 for his contribution to the sports. Her elder sister, P. V. Divya, was a national-level handball player, however, she was not interested in pursuing professional sports and became a doctor.

