Blind stray from Ghatkopar finds forever home in US

A US-based couple adopt a blind stray dog from Ghatkopar

A blind stray dog born in Ghatkopar has found his ‘forever home’ in the United States. Meher, the female stray dog on Thursday will be flying to Dulles, Northern Virginia to live a happy life with the American couple, Pete and Jill Petrilli, who adopted her after stumbling upon her video and pictures on Instagram.

According to animal rights activist Vinita Kalgutkar, who lives in Bhandup said, “This is the best thing to have happened to Meher. Along with Animal Adoption & Care (AAC) volunteers, I tried to find her a good home in Mumbai, to no avail. I had also made social media postings to show how she manages well with her strong sense of smell alone. These postings ultimately helped!”

According to TOI, Activist Vinita Kalgutkar saw the female dog Meher as a pup at the Bombay Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in Parel in a kennel, where somebody had dropped her. “I noticed the pup wouldn’t lift her head up. When I picked her up, I realized she was blind. So we decided to do something for her,” she added. But when she returned to the animal; centre a few days later, “we were told the animal ambulance had dropped her back to the Ghatkopar street from where she had been picked up for treatment. She was eventually found after we wrote about the issue to BSPCA trustees. Priti Bist, an animal lover who lives in Mulund, fostered her till the time I found her a forever home,” she informed.

When the American couple expressed their wish to adopt the dog, Meher, Vinita Kalgutkar realized that Ashraf Hussain, an US-based AAC volunteer lives in Northern Virginia and could check up on them for background information. Hussain met the couple in Dulles and happily reported with a positive response. An Indian pet relocation service, Furry Flyers arranged for transportation formalities and airfare for Meher through crowdfunding, said Vinita Vinita Kalgutkar.

