Bloody good

Bartenders are stirring up a storm by giving classic cocktails fresh makeovers. The tomato-and-vodka drink is the latest hit

A hint of spice

In gastronomy, innovation is preceded by an understanding of ingredients. Only when you know the difference in flavours of various kinds of chillies will you be able to identify the right fruit to pair them with. The African witch (Rs 575) is a fun mix of vodka, guava juice and peri peri sauce. “We soak the red peri peri chillies in alcohol with spices for two weeks to pickle them. Then, we pair the blended and strained extract with red guava juice to balance the spiciness,” mixologist Rahul Kulkarni explains.

At: Baraanaa, Dr Annie Besant Road, Worli.

Time: 11 am to 1.30 am

Call: 67363300

Bubbly Mary

“Keeping Mumbai’s humid weather in mind, we thought of combing two cooling beverages — beer and tomato juice,” says managing partner Dhaval Udeshi, while speaking about the deconstructed bloody Mary (Rs 450) at this eatery. The drink uses the recipe for a classic bloody Mary and tops it off with beer, adding effervescence to the concoction.

At: Butterfly High, Jet Airways Godrej G Block, BKC.

Time: 12 pm to 1.30 am

Call: 61736029

Cocktail course

“Bloody Mary is a long-standing favourite for many. To make things interesting, we serve it on a three-course platter — the first course includes a palate cleanser that enhances the taste of the cocktail, the second is the main course i.e. the drink itself, and for the third course, we serve a dessert that complements the cocktail,” says Gary Venkat, senior mixologist about the bloody Mary (Rs 595) available at this freestyle bar and kitchen.

At: KODE, Trade View, Oasis City, Lower Parel.

Time: 12 pm to 4.15 pm;6.30 pm to 1.30 am

Call: 49716931

A Japanese twist

It does make sense to add wasabi to a bloody Mary — the tanginess of the tomatoes, the brine from the Worcestershire sauce and the grainy notes of the vodka are bound to go well with the sharp umami profile of the Japanese condiments. At this establishment, all of it comes together to become the wasabi blonde Mary (Rs 635). “I try to play with different ingredients while inventing new drinks,” mixologist Maheswar Panigrahi tells us.

At: JLWA, 3rd Floor, VN Sphere Turner, Bandra West.

Time: 1 pm to 1 am

Call: 61229502

Espanol calling

“I got the idea for this cocktail after visiting the quaint city of Buñol in Spain. Here, we have tried to replicate the mood of the La Tomatina festival that takes place in the county,” owner Abhayraj Kohli shares. Called La Tomatina (Rs 320), the drink is served in a deconstructed manner, where all the ingredients are served separately, so that guests can enjoy a tailor-made cocktail.

At: Grandpa’s Den, High Street Phoenix, Lower Parel.

Time: 12 pm to 12 am

Call: 9136969643

