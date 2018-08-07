Blue bottle jellyfish injure many at Mumbai beaches

national

Locals said that the jellyfishes are seen every year on the beaches, but this time they can be spotted in large numbers

New Delhi: Mumbaikars were in for a surprise after scores of blue bottle jellyfish also known as Portuguese man-of-war were spotted across beaches, causing panic and fear among the people.

Several people were injured and were left in pain after the venomous jellyfish attacked them.

When the long tentacles of jellyfish strike the body of an individual, it causes itching and pain for hours. The venomous sting can kill fish but not humans.

Bluebottle jellyfishes are generally seen in Mumbai, during the mid-monsoon season.

A shopkeeper at Juhu Beach said that around 150 people have been attacked by the jellyfish in past two days.

"The beach is full of jellyfish. Many people have been injured, since the past two days. I am helping them by rubbing lemon on the part where they are stung. I suggest, people should avoid visiting beach for now," he said.

Locals said that the jellyfishes are seen every year on the beaches, but this time they can be spotted in large number.

The blue bottle jellyfish is an uncommon sight on Mumbai shores, and seen more in Australia, where they are known to sting beachgoers with their long tentacles. Pradip Patade, who belongs to a shore-side wildlife interest group called Marine Life of Mumbai, said, "First aid measures involve removing the thread-like blue tentacles by pouring sea water which is nearby. Victims should stay calm because the pain is unbearable and, if possible, put hot water up to a bearable level on the infected area. Visit a nearby hospital for further treatment."

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from ANI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever