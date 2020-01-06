Blues stroll, Spurs stall

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

London: Lucas Moura kept Tottenham's FA Cup hopes alive with the equaliser in their 1-1 draw at second tier Middlesbrough, while Callum Hudson-Odoi got back in the groove as Chelsea cruised to a 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest in the third round on Sunday. Tottenham haven't lifted a major trophy since 2008 when current Middlesbrough manager Jonathan Woodgate scored the League Cup winner against Chelsea.

Woodgate was on course to dent Tottenham's bid to end that wretched run when Ashley Fletcher put Middlesbrough ahead in the second half at the Riverside Stadium. But Brazilian winger Lucas headed the equaliser to send the tie to a replay in north London later in January.

Hudson-Odoi on target

At Stamford Bridge, there were signs that Hudson-Odoi might be emerging from his sophomore slump. Hudson-Odoi has endured a difficult season as injuries and poor form have ruined the positive impact he had last season. But Hudson-Odoi, 19, had made his name with a breakthrough display against Forest in the FA Cup last year.

So perhaps it wasn't a surprise that Hudson-Odoi was more like his old self as he opened the scoring against the second tier side in the sixth minute. Taking possession on the right, the England winger cut inside and fired into the bottom right corner for just his second goal of the season and his first since September.

Man United stutter

Meanwhile, Spluttering Manchester United were forced to settle for a dour 0-0 draw at Wolves in the FA Cup third round, while holders Manchester City started their bid to retain the trophy with a 4-1 victory against Port Vale on Saturday. City boss Pep Guardiola made seven changes, but Oleksandr Zinchenko got the scoring started against fourth-tier Vale after 20 minutes.

Port Vale striker Tom Pope equalised in the 35th minute. Sergio Aguero restored order for City back in front with his 15th goal of the season. Harwood-Bellis sealed the win from Stones' flick in the 58th minute and Phil Foden got the fourth in the 76th minute.

