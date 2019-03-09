BMC approves municipal officers' gymkhana on Mahalaxmi plot

national

This paves the way for construction of the Mayor's bungalow at the Shivaji Park plot, which currently houses the municipal gymkhana

File Pic

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has paved the way for construction of the Mayor's bungalow at Shivaji Park in Dadar, which currently houses the municipal gymkhana, by approving construction of a municipal officers' gymkhana on a plot at Mahalaxmi.

While the civic body awaits the approval of the excluded portion of the Development Plan 2034, which mentions that the Mahalaxmi plot has been proposed to be reserved for a club/gymkhana, the existing municipal gymkhana at Shivaji Park has already been reserved for municipal housing.

According to sources, the gymkhana would be constructed at Keshavrao Khade Marg with proper facilities for municipal employees, and it would also be open for the public. The gymkhana, which would be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs57 crore, is likely to be a ground plus one structure.

However, opposing the move, MNS sources said that they would drag the BMC to court and not allow construction of the Mayor's bungalow. Sandeep Deshpande, MNS leader, said, "Even if they want to shift the gymkhana, they should repair the existing one as well. The Mayor's bungalow should be moved elsewhere. We will drag them to court if they allow construction of the bungalow at the Shivaji Park plot."

According to the sources, the MNS is also looking for the original owners of the Shivaji Park plot, as it was given to BMC for construction of the gymkhana. As the civic body is planning the Mayor's bungalow there, the party wants the original owners to intervene.

