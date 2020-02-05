BMC budget: 4 lakh plants, glowing beaches for greener, brighter Mumbai

The BMC, in its 2020 budget, introduced plans for a greener and brighter Mumbai by expanding the Miyawaki method of plantation to other parts of the city, focusing on rejuvenation of rivers and developing a zoo in Aarey and illuminating the beaches.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation budget tabled on Tuesday focuses on "urban forests to provide carbon sink, oxygen and bio-diversity banks." It has proposed an allocation of R1170.8 crore for various projects.

Miyawaki plantation

Over the past five years, 25,000 trees were cut in Mumbai for various development work and to compensate for the loss, the BMC has proposed R254.18 crore for the Garden Department projects. Four lakh trees will be planted on 65 municipal gardens and plots in the upcoming fiscal year, it said.

"The losses in tree cover will be more than compensated by the Miyawaki plantations in the upcoming year," the BMC said in the budget.

Aarey zoo

The BMC plans a zoo in Aarey Milk Colony, but budget provision has not been finalised yet as the process for its development is ongoing. "The MoU has been signed between MCGM and Forest Department for the Wildlife Conservation Breeding Centre for endangered species. The BMC will adopt public-private partnership (PPP) model for the project on a 120-acre plot in Aarey," stated the budget.

Lighting up beaches

The BMC has proposed a budget provision of R4 crore to light up the beaches in the city for "security and beautification." The Mechanical and Electrical Department will handle the project.

Rejuvenation of Rivers

In this year's budget, too, the BMC has focused on rejuvenation of rivers. The BMC has already undertaken rejuvenation of Dahisar, Poisar and Oshiwara rivers. "The rejuvenation includes widening of rivers, improving water quality, curbing pollution, creating sewer network, constructing desilting access roads, beautification of river banks and building sewerage treatment plants," the BMC said. A provision of R912.10 crore has been proposed for various Solid Waste Management projects.

Rs 1,171

Sum BMC proposed for various projects

