BMC budget makes allocation for making Mumbai 'climate-resilient'

Apart from making allocations to various departments and infrastructural projects, the civic chief Praveen Pardeshi's speech has included growing concerns over climate change.

Accordingly, the civic budget has made certain allocations to make Mumbai a 'climate-resilient city'.

Pardeshi stated that in order to make the city environmentally sustainable, 33.8 per cent of funds will be utilised for provisions for 'mitigating the adverse effect of climate changes'.

The civic budget also allocated Rs 1500 crore to public transport to reduce its carbon footprint. The initiative will focus on areas like recycling, reuse of water and energy conservation.

"The idea is to adapt. In Mumbai, the number of rainy days have reduced and rainfall has become heavier. We will focus on expanding the stormwater drains and work on storing underground water. The Coastal Road will also have a sea wall that can protect the city against rising sea level," he said.

In order to further reduce its carbon footprint, the civic body allocated R5 crore to set up Tri-generation technology in civic hospitals. Pardeshi's speech stated the use of Tri-generation technology in partnership with Energy Efficiency Services Limited will help to save on power needs. By using this technology, hospitals will also be able to provide hot and cold water for drinking purposes.

