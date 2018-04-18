BMC chief Ajoy Mehta wants left over building materials cleared from roads before monsoon

While the road works and storm water drains reconstruction and repairs are going on in full swing, it is the material which is dumped at the corners of the roads and never cleared, that has been a cause of concern as it could lead to clogged drains



Ahead of the monsoon, the BMC wants to ensure there are no leftovers on roadsides from repair works. While the road works and storm water drains reconstruction and repairs are going on in full swing, it is the material which is dumped at the corners of the roads and never cleared, that has been a cause of concern as it could lead to clogged drains during heavy showers. BMC commissioner Ajoy Mehta has now decided to hold the executive engineers responsible, if such a problem comes up during the monsoon.

Commissioner's diktat

During a meeting with deputy municipal commissioners, sources revealed that Mehta ordered them to ensure that all the empty sand bags and left over building materials are cleared from the roadsides. The civic body has been struggling with waterlogging issues in the city, and even last year's August deluge, where water did not recede owing to clogged drains, has given the civic body a reason to come up with such precautionary diktats.

Currently the civic body has been working on the repairs of over 400 major roads and aims to complete them before monsoon, while around 116 roads are likely to be resurfaced before the monsoon.

There are around 100-odd SWD repair and reconstruction works being carried out in the city too. It is the SWD which will be taking up the work of drains desilting ahead of the monsoon and will have to take care of any material dumped on the roadside before May 31.

Receding water

A senior civic officer said, "Last year in several areas, there were complaints of water not receding despite low rainfall, and when these were checked by officials, roadside materials were found to be stuck in the outlets kept for water to recede faster. This time, if such a problem is noticed, it will be that area's executive engineer who will be held responsible for it."

SWD chief engineer V Khandkar was not available for comment.

