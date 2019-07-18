BMC chief Praveen Pardeshi promises action against 1994 B-ward officials

national

Praveen Pardeshi pointed out that the building was assessed back in 1994 and action cannot be taken against the current set of officials

Praveen Pardeshi, civic chief

Following the death of 13 residents of Kesarbai Mansion, which collapsed on Tuesday, Municipal Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi said during a standing committee meeting that the BMC will look into which officials were working at B ward in 1994, when the building was assessed.

During the meeting, corporators from all political parties felt that BMC was at fault and demanded action against the current set of officials at B Ward. Samajwadi Party corporator Rais Shaikh said, “All the officials of B ward should be suspended to send a message. An investigation should be launched against the officials who have worked over the past 10 years," he said.

Responding to the demands, Pardeshi pointed out that the building was assessed back in 1994 and action cannot be taken against the current set of officials. "We will look into the officials in 1994 and take action against them accordingly," he said.

Upon being asked about complaints of illegal construction, he said the civic administration will look into those and take action within 24 hours.

More residents pulled out of debris

Early morning on Wednesday, civic officials said that fire brigade officials pulled out the bodies of two boys, Harbaz Idrisi, 7, and Saijad Idrisi, 8. Shortly after, they found Mohammed Isral Yamin Masuri, 54, who was declared dead after being taken to JJ Hospital. The fire brigade officials also rescued Alima Banu Idrisi, 28, around the time they found the boys. She was also taken to JJ Hospital and her condition is said to be stable. Among the rescued, six are admitted in the hospital while four have been discharged. The search operation was called off around 6 pm by the National Disaster Response Force.

