BMC collects 13 lakh kg of nirmalya this Ganeshotsav

There are 201 nirmalya kalashs placed around the city

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has collected 13 lakh kg of nirmalya (flowers and leaves offered to Ganpati) during the 13 days of Ganeshotsav. According to the civic body, 201 nirmalya kalashs had been set up, and 190 dumpers stationed at various locations to collect nirmalya.

The data shows that the maximum amount of nirmalya was 2.82 lakh kg collected from G-North (Dadar, Shivaji Park), followed by 1.92 lakh kg from K-West (Andheri West and Jogeshwari West) and 1.19 lakh kg from L-ward (Kurla).

A senior civic official from the Solid Waste Management department said, "Every year, we place nirmalya kalashs at several key locations in the city and at visarjan points. The idea is to stop devotees from throwing flowers and leaves into the sea or on the streets. We convert this nirmalya into manure and use it in our civic gardens."

