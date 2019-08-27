BMC commissioner arranges for special screening of Mission Mangal for corporators, BMC engineers

mumbai

While this is the second time the commissioner has decided to showcase the movie, one of the officials said that it is being promoted to display how impossible work can be achieved through teamwork

The cast in a still from their film Mission Mangal

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation commissioner arranges for a screening of Mission Mangal movie for the civic engineers, corporators and press reporters, exactly after a week of showing the movie to the Head of the departments and ward officers, last Tuesday. While this was never a trend in the BMC where the administration arranged special movie screenings for its staff, Praveen Pardeshi, municipal commissioner seems to go-gaga-over the movie starring Akshay Kumar along with a team of actresses such as Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha among others.

While this is the second time the commissioner has decided to showcase the movie, one of the officials said that it is being promoted to display how impossible work can be achieved through teamwork. "While the movie is not directly associated to any kind of BMC related work or functioning, it was a team-building exercise - a thought of the commissioner himself," said a senior civic official not willing to be named. The show for the civic employees and corporators was at 6.00 pm at Dadar's Plaza cinema, which was immediately after BMC work hours.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates