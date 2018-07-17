BMC completes structural audit of 304 bridges; 61 need major repairs, says Devendra Fadnavis

According to Fadnavis, 114 of these 304 bridges are in good condition, 111 require minor repairs while 61 need major repairs

Devendra Fadnavis

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has completed the structural audit of 304 bridges in its jurisdiction, the state Assembly was informed today.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said this in a written reply in response to queries raised by Congress MLAs Varsha Gaikwad and Amin Patel, who alleged that the audit work was progressing at a slow pace.

According to Fadnavis, 114 of these 304 bridges are in good condition, 111 require minor repairs while 61 need major repairs.

As per the audit report, the remaining bridges need to be reconstructed, Fadnavis added.

The chief ministers reply did not specify how many, out of the 304, were foot overbridges or road overbridges.

"The BMCs tender process for repairing and reconstructing the bridges is on at present," he said.

