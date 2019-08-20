Mumbai: BMC demolishes illegal hutments behind MTNL building in Bandra

mumbai

According to BMC officials, these illegal structures in Bandra have cropped up in the past five years

BMC demolishes illegal structures in Bandra Reclamation

Taking a lesson from the fire that broke out in the MTNL office in Bandra less than a month ago, the BMC initiated action against the illegal structures near the building that had earlier obstructed the way for fire engines to reach the building. The H West ward officials demolished 24 structures in Bandra Reclamation on Tuesday.

Sharad Ugade, assistant municipal commissioner of H West ward said that on the day the fire broke out in the MTNL office on July 22, the fire department officials had a tough time getting access to the building due to the illegal structures. "These structures were illegal and were built on land that belongs to MHADA. We took action against them and they have all been demolished," he said.

Civic officials said that these illegal structures have all cropped up in the past five years. Another official from H West said that while some of the 24 structures were residential hutments, there were some garages and eateries as well.

