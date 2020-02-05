BMC education budget shows skewed priorities, aid for undergraduate studies gets just Rs 50 lakh

Education committee member Arti Pugaonkar, back after maternity leave, attracted attention as she had brought her baby to the BMC. Pugaonkar said the education budget was of utmost importance for her and so she had to be there. Pic/Suresh Karkera

The BMC's annual budget for education shows the civic body's priorities are mixed up. While providing hand sanitisers to 17 schools for specially-abled children is allocated R1.84 crore, another project of providing financial aid for undergraduate degree education to 25 rank-holders in SSC from BMC schools, is allocated a mere '50 lakh. To add to this, the education budget includes an allocation of '10 lakh to fit in a modular sliding file storage system in BMC's education offices for a 'pleasant ambience'.

The civic body has allotted R2,944 crore for education in its 2020-21 budget. It was R2733.77 crore last year. Existing projects from year 2019-20 that are to be continued include tinkering labs to encourage creativity, curiosity and develop scientific temper in students; counseling; e-library, CCTV cameras in schools etc. But the most ambitious project, starting two schools with affiliation to ICSE and CBSE boards, has no budgetary allocation. Talking about this, BMC Joint Commissioner Ashutosh Salil said, "Both these new schools are starting in buildings which are already owned by us. Teachers are to be on our payroll. So there is no significant expenditure for the project. What remains is the fee for affiliation to the boards, which will happen only when we reach Std VI. So, no budgetary allocation."

President of Saman Shikshan Samiti, Shyam Sonar, said, "It is completely unbelievable that in a year R.1.84crore is required to provide hand sanitisers in schools. The civic body should present all tenders regarding this so that tax payers are explained where this money is being spent exactly. They could have diverted this money towards giving financial aid to meritorious students."

73,000

Litres of hand sanitiser one can buy at retail rate

Other allocations

. BMC will establish a mini observatory in Vidnyan Kutuhal Bhavan, to give students first-hand experience of space science; R26 lakh allocated.

. R2.50 crore allocated for the primary and R45 lakh for the secondary section for temporary appointment of retired teachers.

