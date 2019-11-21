BMC employee accused of raping, blackmailing colleague arrested

This image has been used for representational purposes only.

A 55-year-old Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) employee was arrested for allegedly raping and blackmailing his colleague.

The accused allegedly also shot an obscene video of her, a Times of India report said.

According to the police, the accused and the victim are known to each other. The report said in 2015, he took her out for tea and added sedatives to it. In another incident, he tried to get physical with her when he had taken her to Shirdi.

"Thereafter, he forced her to meet him for sexual favours. When she refused, he told her that he had shot an obscene video clip of her and would circulate it if she did not give in to his demands. The woman has stated he used this ruse to repeatedly rape her," a police officer who was quoted in the TOI report said.

It said, when the parents found a match for the woman to get married to, the accused objected to it and showed the man the obscene video. The marriage was then called off.

The woman filed a complaint with the Dindoshi police and the alleged accused was arrested on November 15 on charges of rape under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the IT Act.

