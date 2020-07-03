BMC files FIR against Nanavati Hospital for overcharging COVID-19 patient's kin

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday registered an FIR against Nanavati Hospital for overcharging the family of a 52-year-old woman, who died of COVID-19 in May. According to the Indian Express, the woman was treated in the hospital for 13 days and after she died, her family was charged Rs 6 lakh.

The woman was reportedly admitted in the hospital under government quota, under which the state government has acquired 80 per cent of beds in private hospitals for government-referred patients and capped the treatment charges.

The family, after receiving the bill from the hospital, filed a complaint against them with the BMC, claiming that the bill was ‘inflated’. After the civic body conducted an inquiry, a case was registered against the hospital under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for violating an order issued by a public servant.

A senior police officer said that the FIR states that the hospital had charged the woman’s family for the use of PPE kits and other safety and sanitation equipment during the treatment.

“We have learnt from media reports that an FIR has been filed owing to some alleged discrepancy in a bill. We are awaiting the copy of the complaint to scrutinise the bill and will fully cooperate with the authorities concerned to redress the issue,” a hospital spokesperson was quoted as saying.

