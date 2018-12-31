BMC fixes broken dividers at Hill Road after mid-day report

national

Within a week of mid-day's report, contractors were pulled up for the shoddy work after which road dividers were repaired before Christmas. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Two weeks after mid-day reported on the shoddy road work in Bandra's Hill Road area, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has tried to correct its wrongdoings. The damaged cement dividers at Bandra West's shopping hub were replaced before Christmas.

BMC had started road widening in the Hill Road area as part of a traffic decongestion plan, for which it was going to develop dividers to ensure lesser traffic chaos. But locals found out that just a few metres ahead of the St Stanislaus school, the medians, which were supposedly newly constructed, were in bad shape.

mid-day had on December 10 reported in 'Bandra dividers, fixed three days back, crumbling again,' about how locals had complained about the dividers going bad within three days of the work being completed. Within a week of mid-day's report, contractors were pulled up for the shoddy work after which road dividers were repaired before Christmas. Sharad Ugade, the H west ward officer who had promised to take up the issue, was unavailable for comment.

