BMC hasn't used 400 ventilators received from PM CARES: BJP

The BJP has alleged that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has not installed over 400 ventilators received through the PM CARES Fund for COVID-19 patients. There are 1,053 ventilators in COVID-19 hospitals, of which 90 per cent are occupied at any given time.

The BJP has claimed that the BMC received 464 ventilators from PM CARES Fund in batches over a period of time. Of these, 400 are not yet installed.

"There are many people running from hospital to hospital for a ventilator and here the ventilators are in the godown, unused," said Prabhakar Shinde, group leader of BJP in BMC. He added, "BMC claimed that over 100 ventilators are available, but the reality is different. Even now, people are not getting the ventilators on time. We asked for hospital-wise data of available ventilators but the BMC hasn't provided that too."

The BMC gave a clarification in which it is mentioned that the 464 ventilators are received and distributed to hospitals and to jumbo COVID-19 facilities. "The process of installing them is going on. It takes time as the technicians of the companies need to install the machines. The ventilators also need trials before they can be used to treat patients," the BMC said in its clarification.

