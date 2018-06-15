BMC hikes water charges by 3.72%, in effect from June 16

According to the new tariff, charges applicable to domestic users, like slums, will increase from Rs 3.68 to Rs 3.82 per 1,000 litres, while that of societies and buildings will be revised from Rs 4.91 to Rs 5.09 per 1,000 litres

File pic

BMC has hiked water charges by 3.72 per cent for 2018-19, supposedly due to increase in maintenance, establishment, administrative and energy costs during the last year. According to the new tariff, charges applicable to domestic users, like slums, will increase from Rs 3.68 to Rs 3.82 per 1,000 litres, while that of societies and buildings will be revised from Rs 4.91 to Rs 5.09 per 1,000 litres.

