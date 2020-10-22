BMC labourers' deaths was an avoidable tragedy

In a case that should be a strong wake-up call for our civic authorities, two BMC workers died after entering a manhole in Chembur to do some repair work.

The duo was electrocuted and the shock was so severe that workers standing outside were thrown a few feet away.

All the correct noises about compensation have been made and an investigation is underway but the point is, have we learnt our lesson from the incident? How are we going to prevent such enormous tragedies, compounded by the fact they should and can be easily avoided? This inquiry needs to go to the root of the matter.

First, what was the problem that the BMC had to address? Why were these people told to address this problem? Were they the ones who were eminently suitable and qualified for this task? Had they been trained to handle such problems?

They could have very well been the best candidates, however, that needs to be clearly addressed and stated by those conducting this inquiry into the incident, as we so often hear.

We need to know what exactly happened, what would have been a better way to solve this issue and was there any negligence in the previous work. Would protective equipment have been able to prevent this incident? If so, was there any protective equipment at the site? Is there any equipment that the civic administration gives to workers? If not, why so?

These are the questions that need answers so that this enquiry yields results. We have to also see that the compensation promised is given to families without bureaucratic burdens that exacerbate a very sad situation for those left behind.

This should really be a full stop to such incidents. It is imperative that there is introspection, enquiry, results, action and change.

