BMC licence officers caught taking Rs 5,000 bribe from medical supplier

The Mumbai unit of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested two BMC licence officials on Monday, while they were accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 from a Kandivli-based medical supplier. The officials had told him they would issue a negative fire safety report for his company if he failed to pay the money.

ACB officials said Niyaz Kazi, BMC inspector for licences, and Sandip More, senior BMC inspector for licences were caught red-handed while accepting the money. The officials further said that the duo arrived at the company on Monday and asked the complainant to present a fire safety licence. When he could not show them one, they demanded Rs 9,000 for preparing a positive fire safety report. Following negotiations, the duo agreed on Rs 5,000. As the complainant did not want to pay the money, he asked for five minutes to get the cash from home. Thereafter, he informed the ACB.

ACB sleuths laid a trap under the supervision of deputy inspector general KG Patil and deputy commissioner of police Ravindra Patil and arrested the accused.

