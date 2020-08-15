BMC, maritime board must get to work at Carter Road

After the Bandra West Residents' Association (BWRA) gave up the responsibility of maintaining the Carter Road promenade at Bandra West, for a number of reasons, the Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB) approached the BMC asking them to take care of the cleanliness in the area.

A report to the effect appeared in this paper, which was a follow-up to an earlier report that had cited how the residents' association had given up the project.

Now, both the maritime body and the civic officials have to thrash out a solution about who exactly will be caretaker of the 1.2 km long sun- and sea-kissed stretch in the upscale western suburb.

Civic officials of H ward, where it falls, have already said that cleanliness of the promenade has been done, now meetings and dialogue will ascertain who will be the overall caretaker, or whether this prime slice of pricey and precious outdoor space will be a shared responsibility.

Whatever be the outcome, one can only hope that in fact, it is non-negotiable that if two agencies are involved, each one's role for the space is extremely well defined.

So many times we have witnessed infra fall into disrepair because two caretakers or even more are in an absolute tizzy about who is to do what. Then, it is a case of an enervating blame game as each one claims this is not its responsibility but that of the other when asked for accountability.

There are projects stuck at the runway stage, never taking off, because each one is waiting for the other to begin or there is simply too much confusion about who has to, figuratively speaking, press the start button.

So, it is important that the city's bohemian boulevard now falls into sure and confident hands for its upkeep. Over to you BMC and maritime board.

