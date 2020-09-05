BMC must give clarity on Malabar Hill road project

Five years after a project envisaging transforming the Siri Road walkway into a motorable road was scotched in the BMC, locals suspect the project is on the table again.

Objections to converting the walkway, leading from Babulnath/Chowpatty to Malabar Hill into one for vehicles, stemmed from the fact that numerous old, beautiful trees would have to be cut for the purpose, as the current road would be widened. While those who pushed for the proposal, claimed that they will save as many trees as possible, and trees would have been planted elsewhere, locals were unconvinced. They used to turn up at the venue, carrying billboards and hugging the trees, reminiscent of the Chipko movement.

Now, there seems to be a general wariness about this restarting and environmentalists are gearing up for a long battle.

Let us have more clarity and communication this time around. From why, if at all, this project is needed to the trees being cut.

Heed objections as they have a basis. Cutting through one of the green lungs of South Mumbai, one of the very few left and axing so many trees will be an ecological crime, to put it mildly.

Let us find a middle way to this, or stop the project If it means a very significant loss of green cover. If the trees are supposed to be replanted, where will they be replanted? Will these trees escape the great bogey of transplantation?

We also need to bridge the trust deficits between the local leadership and ordinary citizens who cannot always be on the warpath when it comes to projects that affect the community. Continuous open, honest dialogue — and not masking of intentions, giving vague answers and having a secretive attitude — is one way to do that.

