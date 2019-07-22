BMC must take onus for biker's tree fall accident

opinion

In an extensive front page report, we showed how a 53-year-old biker is recuperating in hospital after being felled by a tree branch

In an extensive front page report, we showed how a 53-year-old biker is recuperating in hospital after being felled by a tree branch.

The incident occurred on July 11, when a Ghatkopar resident, who was on his way to work at Sewree on his two-wheeler, fell after a coconut tree branch fell on his bike. The doctors at the hospital told him he had fractured his knee. The tree was being cut when the incident happened.

It is shocking that the contractor hired by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has been so negligent as to not cordon off an area where the tree felling was on.

They have to put a net or keep people from accessing the vicinity where the tree is being cut to prevent accidents like these.

Today, this man has suffered a broken leg and has to shell out a considerable amount for his medical expenses with no compensation, which is yet another aspect that has to be looked into.

He could have lost his life as he was on his bike and he fell while riding. Another vehicle could have crushed him, he was just lucky to escape that fate.

The BMC appoints contractors to do this work but in the end, they too have to shoulder the onus. The contractors have to ensure all safety measures are in place.

Even if the tree was being cut inside the building premises branches can fall outside on the main road, so why no precautions were taken? This is unacceptable negligence.

Mumbaikars are at risk of falling trees this season, we do not need this shoddy work to add to problems. Take action now and compensate the family.

