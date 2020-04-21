BMC must use lockdown to become rain-ready

Amid the plethora of reports about Coronavirus and the fight against the pandemic on different fronts, this paper carried a report on how the BMC has doubled down to ensure that the city is rain-ready, given that the Mumbai monsoon is now hardly two months away.

Citing a number of works to be completed in time for the season, the BMC also stated that it is sourcing labour from different avenues right now, as workers need employment during this time.

It is necessary that authorities keep an eye and in fact press the gas pedal when it comes to monsoon work in Mumbai.

This time can be turned to its advantage in fact. With hardly any cars on the road and very few people, the officials can get work done, which is usually stalled or can only be done during times when there is less traffic.

We read and hear that certain kind of road work can only be undertaken on Sunday, or certain patches need attention but officials are waiting for an ideal opportunity to start addressing those. That ideal usually means thin traffic and lesser crowds.

Today, we have the ideal, though challenging, situation and one certainly hopes that it be tweaked and turned fruitful to get monsoon-ready in time.

Given that public commuting arms are the lifeline of a city on the move, people are most anxious about what the Mumbai transport will be like.

Amid talks about the lockdown being lifted, we foresee restrictions on crowds, which may make commuting during the monsoon even more difficult than it already is.

Nobody can predict with certainty but we do hope that those in charge make the most of this little window the lockdown has given us.

