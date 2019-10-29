BMC plans to restore and rejuvenate areas surrounding five Mumbai forts

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will soon beautify the surrounding areas of five forts in Mumbai – Worli, Sewree, Dharavi, Mahim and Sion. All these forts fall under the jurisdiction of Directorate of Archaeology and Museums.

Earlier this month, BMC chief Parveen Pardeshi had held a meeting with ward officers and decided on beautifying these areas.

According to an Indian Express report, the plan is to give these forts an aesthetic look. "The work will be taken up in such a way that it would match the historic look of the areas. The commissioner had instructed the chief accountant to make financial provision for the beautification work. All ward officers under whose jurisdiction these forts fall have been asked to submit a detailed plan for beautification," a BMC official was quoted as saying in the report.

The official said all the forts are in a poor condition, and an NGO named Nagar has suggested a restoration plan. BMC plans to begin by beautifying the Worli fort and subsequently move to other places of the city.

