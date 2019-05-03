BMC razes illegal wall of top businessman, is Amitabh Bachchan's next?

national

Wall was built on setback area of businessman's bungalow in Juhu; Amitabh Bachchan's house right next to it could lose setback area, too

BMC plans to widen Sant Dyaneshwar Marg, hence the demolition was undertaken

After failing to get a stay order from the Bombay High Court, businessman K V Satyamurty had to part with a portion of his property in Juhu as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation demolished its boundary wall on Thursday. After claiming the portion of Satyamurty's property for a road-widening project, civic officials will now turn to claim the setback area (distance between a property and road/river, etc) of Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow Prateeksha, the neighbouring building.

Both Satyamurty and Bachchan's property are located on Sant Dyaneshwar Marg which is being widened from 40 metres to 50 metres. Civic officials from K West office carried out the demolition of the boundary wall of the building named Anuradha Satyamurty Residency. "He [Satyamurty] had utilised the TDR [transfer of developmental rights] benefit around 12 years ago but was unwilling to hand over the land. After following due process of law, we carried out the demolition action," said a senior civic official adding that the setback area measures 112 square metres.



Satyamurty's bungalow is situated right next to Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow, Prateeksha. Pic/Bipin Kokate

The official added that the notices of claiming the set back area were sent to both Bachchan and Satyamurty at the same time last year. Satyamurty first challenged the notice in the city civil court but failed to get any relief as the court dismissed his plea. Satyamurty had claimed that the BMC wanted to take up the road widening project for 'ulterior motives'. He then approached the Bombay High Court for a stay but on April 30, the High Court too did not grant him one.

With the Bachchan property though, the BMC is no hurry to carry out demolition. "We took action for Satyamurty since he was illegally holding on to the setback area. The owners of Prateeksha, however, have not utilised the TDR benefit and don't have any unauthorised constructions. We will first have to explain the additional construction rights to them [Bachchans] and then take action accordingly," said the official.

Civic officials said that barring Satyamurty and Bachchan, the setback areas of all other properties in the lane have already been claimed. The road widening project, however, will remain stuck unless the setback area from Prateeksha is claimed.

10m

Length by which the road will be widened

112sqm

Setback area of businessman K V Satyamurty's house

What are TDR benefits?

TDR benefits include financial compensation to the landowners for choosing not to develop parts or all of their land. Such landowners legally sever their development rights from this land and sell them to another owner or real estate developer for use at a different location.

