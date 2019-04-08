BMC records 2,384 gastroenteritis cases since January this year

national

This year's figure is higher than the last year's when 2,023 cases were reported in the same period. A total of 8,076 cases were reported last year with no deaths and July witnessing the highest number of cases at 1,093

If you are consuming road-side foods or beverages this summer, be careful as the BMC health department has recorded as many as 2,384 cases of stomach-related illness since January. The experts have said the figure is likely to rise with soaring temperature in summer.

Mid-day had, on April 5, published how 77 per cent of beverage samples collected across the city by BMC failed the food safety and hygiene test and 97 per cent of the ice samples collected were found unsuitable for human consumption.

The BMC health department's data of the past three months shows that as many as 26 people each day suffered from gastroenteritis. "The number was highest in March with over 1,000 cases reported," said a senior health officer.

This year's figure is higher than the last year's when 2,023 cases were reported in the same period. A total of 8,076 cases were reported last year with no deaths and July witnessing the highest number of cases at 1,093.

"Consumption of contaminated food or water is considered the main reason for gastroenteritis, an intestinal infection. It causes diarrhea, abdominal cramps, nausea or vomiting along with fever. Every summer, we see a rise of around 30 per cent in the number of patients visiting hospitals after consumption of road-side foods," said Dr Akash Shukle, HOD of gastroenterology at Sion Hospital.

Till March, the BMC has destroyed about 15,645kg of ice, 3,838 kg of fruits and around 10,000 liters of juice, including sugarcane juice, that were found unsuitable for consumption.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates