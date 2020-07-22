BMC removes poster board declaring actor Rekha's residence as containment zone

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday removed the poster board declaring actor Rekha's residence in Mumbai as a containment zone.



BMC had on July 12 sealed the 65-year-old actor's bungalow 'Sea Springs' after a security guard on the premises tested positive for COVID-19. BMC had also put a poster board outside the premises declaring the place as a containment area.



Located in Mumbai's Bandra area, the 'Umrao Jaan' actor's bungalow falls under BMC's M West Ward.

