Search

BMC removes poster board declaring actor Rekha's residence as containment zone

Updated: Jul 22, 2020, 11:06 IST | ANI | Mumbai

BMC had on July 12 sealed Rekha's bungalow 'Sea Springs' after a security guard on the premises tested positive for COVID-19

Rekha
Rekha

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday removed the poster board declaring actor Rekha's residence in Mumbai as a containment zone.

BMC had on July 12 sealed the 65-year-old actor's bungalow 'Sea Springs' after a security guard on the premises tested positive for COVID-19. BMC had also put a poster board outside the premises declaring the place as a containment area.

Located in Mumbai's Bandra area, the 'Umrao Jaan' actor's bungalow falls under BMC's M West Ward. 

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid- day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
loading image
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK