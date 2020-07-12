BMC seals Rekha's bungalow after staff tests positive for coronavirus

After actor Aamir Khan, director Karan Johar, veteran actor Rekha's security guard has tested positive for coronavirus. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has sealed the 65-year-old actor's bungalow 'Sea Springs'. Located in Mumbai's Bandra area, the 'Umrao Jaan' actor's bungalow falls under BMC's M west ward. BMC has also put a board outside the premises declaring the place as a containment area.



As per a local resident, the security guard got infected from COVID-19 last week, after which the board, stating the bungalow as a containment zone, was installed.



Earlier on Saturday night, legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan and son, actor Abhishek Bachchan were admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital, after testing positive for coronavirus.



Big B is known to be in a "stable" condition with "mild symptoms".

