BMC seeks to make manure out of waste

Taking lessons from the garbage crises that had held up the city's construction work for more than two years, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has finally taken a step to treat waste the right way, at least at its markets. BMC will be treating 27.5 metric tonnes of dry waste generated in its four municipal markets, under its proposed mega plan of setting up an 'organic waste converter' in all of them.

The proposal for installing the first four such converters, worth Rs 8.55 crore, that will function for five years, will be tabled before the Standing Committee for final approval on Wednesday. According to the proposal, four municipal markets, namely Krantisingh Nana Patil Market and Masaheb Meenatai Thackeray Market in Dadar West, Sainath Market in Malad and Borivli Market in Borivli West, will get these. While Patil Market generates 20 metric tonnes of dry waste daily, the other three markets individually generate 2.5 metric tonnes every day.

A senior civic official from the market department said, "There are 91 municipal markets that generate about 70 metric tonnes dry waste daily. Currently, all waste is dumped in three dumping grounds, that have already crossed their limit. The mechanism [to treat this waste] includes a shredder, compactor and organic converter machines. This system will turn the waste into manure within 24 hours. The responsibility of clearing the manure will also be with contractor."

Previously, BMC had announced a Rs 12 crore provision in its budget for taking up such projects in civic markets. Out of 91 municipal markets, 29 are under redevelopment. BMC has plans to start these converters in the other markets too in the next few months. Sangeeta Hasnale, assistant municipal commissioner of the market department remained unavailable for comment.

Something more is also in the works. A senior civic official said, "BMC is planning waste-to-energy plants in Deonar and Mulund, but that is a long way from materialising." In addition to this, BMC has asked bulk waste generators like big housing societies and commercial establishments to start waste processing units and segregation in their premises.

