BMC starts probe into school's leaving certificates to Std I kids

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) Education Office has begun an inquiry in the Rustomjee International School case, after aggrieved parents approached it. They have also complained to the MHB police.

Around 48 students from a batch of 270 who have passed Std I, have been handed school leaving certificates (SLC), over a fee-related dispute between parents and the management. The school sent the SLCs despite an order from the BMC education officer, asking the institution to not take any action until an inquiry into the fee hike was over.

The parents have been fighting the fee-hike at the school, calling it illegal and more exorbitant than the permissible hike under the law. But none of them expected that soon after the result was declared, many of them would be handed over SLCs with the reason — non-payment of fees — stated on the document. While 18 students were given the SLC on April 5 in school, 30 others received them at their homes through courier.

Parents act

"The school representative was called today by the education officer, but they are blatantly lying that none of us have paid the fees. In fact, we have only opposed the hike. Whenever we sent a cheque for the fee, the school management sent it back and now they are saying we haven't paid fees at all. We were fools to keep waiting after Education Minister Vinod Tawde's assurance that our fee-hike issue will be resolved," said a parent. Another parent said, "We have approached MHB police station with a written complaint. The police have assured us that they will intervene. We cannot look for new admissions at this juncture of the academic year."

Officer speak

BMC Education Officer Mahesh Palkar said, "While we have heard the school representatives, officials have been assigned to conduct a detailed inquiry in the case as soon as possible. Our officials are meeting the parents to know their side of the case, especially to know the details regarding fee payment. One they submit the report we will decide on what and whether action needs to be taken in the case."

