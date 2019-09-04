BMC takes action after video of washing of carrots with bare legs goes viral

After a video of unhygienic washing of carrots with bare legs went viral a few days ago and following the action of the BMC market department, now the shop owners in the Dadar market are using a creative tool to wash the carrots in the drum.

The video of washing of carrots by bare legs went viral on Aug 12, after which the market department of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had taken action against the shopkeepers and banned washing carrots by bare legs in the market. The video, recorded by a commuter, showed a man is washing carrots in a drum with legs.

In a video, the drum is filled with muddy water and the person was also seen washing the carrots with bare legs inside the drum. Though it is a regular practice in many markets of the city, the market department of the BMC has taken action after the video went viral on social media. After a video went viral, the action had taken on 11 shops in the Krantisinh Nana Patil BMC market and collected Rs. 1000 fine from each.

BMC had taken 19 drums in custody and banned the washing of carrots in a drum with bare legs. Now, after action was taken, the shop owners are using a creative tool to wash the carrots in a drum. "We encourages use of such tools in other markets also and we will take action if the carrots are not property wash," said Sangita Hasnale, assistant commissioner of the market department.

Earlier in March, a video of unhygienic preparation of lemon juice at Kurla station went viral. The CR authorities sealed the food stall shown in the video. The similar video of unhygienic preparation of lemon juice at a stall on Kurla station went viral in March 2019, after which Central Railway ordered a ban on the sale of lemon juices across all zones.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates