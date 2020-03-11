BMC thanks Mumbaikars for saying 'NoToCorona', shares precautionary measures

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation issued a tweet which thanked Mumbaikars for saying #NotoCorona virus and taking precautions.

The BMC took to the micro-blogging site to put out statistics regarding the spread of Coronavirus in Mumbai. It said that 1,76,516 passengers had been screened at airports while 139 had been admitted at Kasturba Hospital. While 133 of them were reported negative, reports were awaited for the other 6.

1,76,516 intl passengers screened at airports by Govt & BMC Docs. 139 admitted @mybmc Kasturba Hospital, 133 reported -ve, 6 reports awaited. Mumbai has 0 confirmed cases so far. We thank Mumbaikars for saying #NaToCorona virus & taking precautions.https://t.co/TM9eXXc2KM — à¤®à¤¾à¤à¥ Mumbai, à¤à¤ªà¤²à¥ BMC (@mybmc) March 10, 2020

They also said that Mumbai had 0 confirmed cases so far. They further added, We thank Mumbaikars for saying #NaToCorona virus & taking precautions."

The BMC also gave a link which had precautionary messages such as 'Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you sneeze' and 'Avoid close contact with anyone with cold or flu'.

The website said, "With COVID-19 cases detected in India, it is important that Mumbaikars stay vigilant and take preventive measures to avoid COVID-19. The Ministry of Health, Government of India and renowned global organisations like the WHO, UNICEF and CDC have shared some key measures that are easy to follow such as washing hands thoroughly, maintaining social distance, sneezing into elbows amongst others."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates