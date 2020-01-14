BMC to install water ATMs at high footfall areas in Mumbai

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is planning to install water ATMs at tourist spots and high footfall areas. While the idea has been making the rounds for the last few months, the BMC administration has invited private contractors to start such ATMs at gardens, the zoo, hospitals, etc. Initially, the ATMs may be installed at Girgaon and Marine Drive.

In a written response in the standing committee, the administration agreed on the need for water ATMs. As per estimates, every day, there are around 14 lakh people who come for work from outside in addition to the thousands of national and international tourists.

While the civic body provides clean water, many prefer bottled water that comes in plastic bottles.

The BMC administration stated that to give a clean and safer option and to reduce the use of plastic bottles, it would be starting water ATMs.

People will get water from these ATMs at Rs 1 per litre. The project is on the lines of the water ATMs installed at various railway stations across the city.

